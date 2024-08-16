Insider Selling: NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Sells 344 Shares of Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terrence Glarner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Terrence Glarner sold 200 shares of NVE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $15,150.00.

NVE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $81.25 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVE by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

