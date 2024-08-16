Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CTO Sells 7,422 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.