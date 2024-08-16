Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 2,991 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Zillow Group stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
