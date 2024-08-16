Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder One Planet Group Llc Acquires 1,335,271 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,979.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.