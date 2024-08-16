Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down to $645.83

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $645.83, but opened at $627.27. Intuit shares last traded at $637.41, with a volume of 106,876 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

