Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

LUNR opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,473 shares of company stock worth $2,004,098 over the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

