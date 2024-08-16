Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Cloudflare had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

6/21/2024 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Cloudflare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,213,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 623,681 shares of company stock valued at $48,871,142 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

