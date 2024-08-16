Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Cloudflare had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 6/21/2024 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – Cloudflare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
Cloudflare Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.