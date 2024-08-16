Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 2,004 call options.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

