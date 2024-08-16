Investors Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 54,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical volume of 3,313 call options.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 2.4 %

ENB opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.