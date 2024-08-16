Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 33,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 12,536 call options.

International Paper Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at International Paper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

