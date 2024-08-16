IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IRS opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,223,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

