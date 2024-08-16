iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.63 and last traded at C$26.64. Approximately 17,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 48,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.67.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.15.

