iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 82.7% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $127.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

