iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 82.7% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $127.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
