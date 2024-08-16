iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 13004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
