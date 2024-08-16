iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 13004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

