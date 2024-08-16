iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 835,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

