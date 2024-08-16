Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,672 call options.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.78 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
