Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,672 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.78 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

