JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Shares Up 0.8%

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

