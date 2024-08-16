JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.91. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 41,239 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.2 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

