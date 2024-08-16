Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Just Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.85. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.80).

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

