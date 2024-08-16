Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.
Just Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JUST opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.85. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.80).
About Just Group
