K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

