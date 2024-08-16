Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Up to $74.50

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $79.97. Kellanova shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 23,861,853 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Kellanova Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

