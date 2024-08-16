Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.27 Per Share

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

