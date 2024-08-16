Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.12. 9,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

