Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.51). The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.78) EPS.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KYTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $35.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

