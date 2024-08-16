Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading Up 2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 30,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 128,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Legrand Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

