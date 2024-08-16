Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Sells $15,687.50 in Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 6,250 shares of Li-Cycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,030 shares in the company, valued at $113,025.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Wellings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mark Wellings sold 1,908 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $8,242.56.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $2.49 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LICY
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li-Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Stock Average Calculator
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.