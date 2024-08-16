Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 11,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

