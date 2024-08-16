Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Sells 8,800 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,204,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Limbach alerts:

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Limbach by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.