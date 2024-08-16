Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 992,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $220.55. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.