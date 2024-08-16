Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) versus OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Head to Head Contrast

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OTP Bank Nyrt. and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTP Bank Nyrt. N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 12.40% 10.34% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTP Bank Nyrt. 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus price target of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,568.07%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than OTP Bank Nyrt..

This table compares OTP Bank Nyrt. and Lloyds Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTP Bank Nyrt. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $18.81 billion 2.46 $6.79 billion $0.38 7.79

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than OTP Bank Nyrt..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats OTP Bank Nyrt. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers deposits, debit cards, insurance agency, account management, leasing and treasury, securities, factoring, payment and investment, and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers. It also provides financing for cars and production equipment, overdrafts, working capital and investment loans, agricultural loans, project financing, syndicated lending, and bank guarantee services; and fund management, cash management, safe deposit box, electronic account statement, and other products and services for municipality and corporation customers. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking services; and engages in the refinancing, mortgage lending, real estate management and development, finance leasing, house savings, and real estate leasing activities, as well as work-out and fund services. It operates through a network of branches in Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Russia, Ukraine, Albania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Moldova, Slovenia, and Uzbekistan, as well as provides other services in the Netherlands and Malta. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Budapest, Hungary.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

