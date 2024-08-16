Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 99,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 85,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Lottery.com Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 443.63%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

