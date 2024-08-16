LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01), reports. LQR House had a negative net margin of 1,229.70% and a negative return on equity of 211.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million.
LQR House Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LQR opened at $0.57 on Friday. LQR House has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.
LQR House Company Profile
