LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01), reports. LQR House had a negative net margin of 1,229.70% and a negative return on equity of 211.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million.

LQR House Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQR opened at $0.57 on Friday. LQR House has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

