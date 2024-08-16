LSI Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

LSI Industries stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $434.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

