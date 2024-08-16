Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lucas GC Trading Up 38.0 %

Shares of LGCL opened at $1.78 on Friday. Lucas GC has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

