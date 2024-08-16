Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 31,206 call options.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 401,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 247.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 814,474 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.