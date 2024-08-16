Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.73.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.35. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.