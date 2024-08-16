Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lyft by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

