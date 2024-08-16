Main Street Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NYSE:MAIN)

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,069,000 after purchasing an additional 141,312 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 85,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.