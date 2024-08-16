Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 2.9 %

Mannatech stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.