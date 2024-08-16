Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

