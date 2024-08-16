Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Marten Transport Stock Up 1.4 %
MRTN stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity at Marten Transport
In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
