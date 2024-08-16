Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

MRTN stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

