Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Terrence Lyons Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,155.00.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.01. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.
Martinrea International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
