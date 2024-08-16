Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Terrence Lyons Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,155.00.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.01. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

