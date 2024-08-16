Materion Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

