Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

MTNB stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

