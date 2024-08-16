Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,197,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 3,193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 565.0 days.
Mazda Motor Trading Up 9.3 %
OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.37 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
