Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,197,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 3,193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 565.0 days.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Trading Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.37 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.