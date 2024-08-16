Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $97.44

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $101.00. Micron Technology shares last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 5,018,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

