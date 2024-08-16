Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,105,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.81.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

