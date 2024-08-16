MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.20. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 67,251 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

