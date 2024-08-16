Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

MC opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -337.58 and a beta of 1.34. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

