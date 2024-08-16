Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $32.45

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $34.00. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 17,488 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
